Maryland deputy shot recuperating at hospital

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — An Eastern Shore deputy who was critically wounded last week in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in a domestic disturbance is recuperating at a hospital.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Deputy 1st Class Warren Hogan was taken to a Baltimore hospital after the shooting Thursday. On Monday, the department posted a photo of Hogan on Facebook and said the deputy was able to stand up with assistance.

The department said in another post that Hogan underwent a successful surgery Saturday and is scheduled for another this week. The statement says if no complications arise, he shouldn't face any additional surgeries for six to eight months.

Authorities said Hogan exchanged gunfire with a man who earlier had been in a physical dispute with his girlfriend. The man was fatally shot.