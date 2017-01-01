Shady Grove Medical Center Welcomes Its First Baby of 2017

- The ringing in of a new year brought a new addition for a Rockville, Md., family at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center. The hospital's Birth Center welcomed its first baby of 2017 at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, a girl weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz. Both mom and baby are resting and doing well.

The baby is among the first born in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area in 2017.

"We are delighted to celebrate Shady Grove Medical Center's first baby of 2017," said Kathy Dallas, Director of Women's and Children's Services. "We look forward to welcoming many more babies to our Shady Grove family this year."

As the first baby born at Shady Grove in 2017, the New Year's baby and her parents will receive a special gift from the hospital - a large basket of gifts filled with toys, books, clothing and many other baby essentials.