- Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) is proud to announce the first baby delivered in 2017. Mary and Ryan Metzbower, of Severn, Md., welcomed their baby boy, Jack Irving, at 1:34 am, weighing in at 8lbs. 5oz..

"We are so grateful to the staff here [at Anne Arundel Medical Center]," Mary said. "They were just so beyond wonderful. Everyone here over the holidays … they were just amazing."