Ellicott City triple shooting: 16-year-old shot, killed in her bedroom; two others hurt

- Howard County police say a 16-year-old girl is dead following a triple shooting inside her home overnight. Investigators say the girl’s mother was also injured, and the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to shoot himself in the head.

Police were called to the home on Knoll Glen Road in Elliott City around 2 am for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found the teen, identified as 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Howard County General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s mother, 52-year-old Suzanne Zaremba, was also shot. She was then to Shock Trauma where she was treated and later released.

According to police, the suspect is a 15-year-old male from Ellicott City, remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name cannot be released at this time. Investigators aren’t sure if he has a connection to anyone living in the house.

Investigators believe the mother heard a scuffle in her daughter’s room around 2 am. When she went in to see what as happening, police say the suspect fired at her, then shot her daughter, and then shot himself. There’s no word on a motive.

Another family member was also home at the time, but that person was said to have been in another area of the house and was not injured.

The investigation continues but police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

