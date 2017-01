New Year's revelers share best memories of 2016 Local News New Year's revelers share best memories of 2016 New Year's revelers share best memories of 2016

New Year's revelers share best memories of 2016

First Night Alexandria is a celebration of the new year through the performing arts with fireworks at midnight!

Local shops, restaurants and buildings in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia turn into performance venues to showcase local talent.

It's fun, affordable, safe and family friendly.

Fox 5 spoke to people celebrating New Year's Eve at First Night Alexandria about their favorite experiences in 2016.