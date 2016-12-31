Woman found dead near Suitland apartment complex [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Prince George's County police investigate after a woman's body was found near a Suitland apartment complex on Saturday morning. Local News Woman found dead near Suitland apartment complex Prince George's County police say a woman's body was found near a Suitland apartment complex on Saturday. Officers made the discovery when they arrived at the Hickory Hill Apartments on Silver Park Drive for a welfare check around 10 am.

The woman's body was located on a grassy hill between the apartments and a nearby strip mall, according to investigators. They say there is currently no suspect, or a possible motive in the case. Cpl. Lamar Robinson of the Prince George's County Police Department said the woman appeared to have suffered trauma to the upper body.

One resident of the apartment complex said the area where the body was found is used as a shortcut between the apartments and the shopping center.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Prince George's County police.