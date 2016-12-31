VSP: Va. woman fled traffic stop, rammed trooper's cruiser

Virgnia State Police say the suspect's vehicle caught fire shortly after she bailed out of it along I-495 and tried to get away on foot (Photo: Virginia State Police).

- A Vienna, Va. woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit Saturday morning that started in Fairfax County and ended in Alexandria. Authorities say at 9:24 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper A.M. Hoye stopped the driver of a 2003 Honda SUV that was headed east on Interstate 495. The speed limit is 55 mph, but troopers say the vehicle was traveling at 88 mph.

During the stop, authorities say the driver gave the trooper false information, and when the trooper began to question her, she put the SUV in gear and drove away. The troooper who stopped her and two other Virginia state troopers followed, and surrounded her vehicle to try and slow her down. But instead, they say the driver sped up to about 113 mph, and rammed the back of the cruiser belonging to the trooper who had stopped her.

The impact from the crash caused the Honda's driver to lose control, and she ran off the side of I-495 and hit the jersey wall just east of Route 1 in Alexandria. VSP says she then got out and tried to get away on foot, but was detained by one of the troopers who was involved in the pursuit. After she was out, the SUV caught fire.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 27-year-old Dema Jamal Hadieh. She was arrested and faces charges that include reckless driving, eluding police, and attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. She was not injured.

Trooper Hoye, who stopped Hadieh, suffered a minor shoulder injury when her patrol car was rammed. She was treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.