Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: Life on the farm Local News Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: Life on the farm Life on the farm is something that Paul Baker was born into. He’s a 65-year-old man who lives in Dickerson, Maryland, and spends most his days out doing tough, manual labor on the farm.

When FOX 5 caught up with Baker, he was harvesting corn.

He says finding people to help work on the farm is hard to come by these days as many people think of farming as an ancient job with hard labor. He does agree that the job is stressful and involves a lot of time for the amount of work that needs to get done. But for Baker, he enjoys the quiet farm life.

When asked how long he planned to keep doing it, Baker says, “Probably until I die.”