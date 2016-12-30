Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: Life on the farm

Paul Baker is 65 years old and has been farming all of his life. On this day in Dickerson, Maryland, he is harvesting corn to feed the cattle.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Dec 30 2016 09:57PM EST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 09:59PM EST

DICKERSON, Md. - Life on the farm is something that Paul Baker was born into. He’s a 65-year-old man who lives in Dickerson, Maryland, and spends most his days out doing tough, manual labor on the farm.

When FOX 5 caught up with Baker, he was harvesting corn.

He says finding people to help work on the farm is hard to come by these days as many people think of farming as an ancient job with hard labor. He does agree that the job is stressful and involves a lot of time for the amount of work that needs to get done. But for Baker, he enjoys the quiet farm life.

When asked how long he planned to keep doing it, Baker says, “Probably until I die.”

