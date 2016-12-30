DC police seek person of interest in deadly shooting of 22-year-old man Local News DC police seek person of interest in deadly shooting of 22-year-old man Police are seeking help to identify a person of interest seen in an area of a fatal daytime shooting of a 22-year-old D.C. man.

- Police are seeking help to identify a person of interest seen in an area of a fatal daytime shooting of a 22-year-old D.C. man.

Police say officers found the victim, Herbert Dowtin, suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Xenia Street in Southeast D.C. at around 1:18 p.m. Dowtin was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In video released by police, the person of interest was captured on surveillance cameras nearby the shooting. The person of interest appears to be a black male wearing all black clothing and a black and white hat.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person of interest is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted by text messaging to 50411.