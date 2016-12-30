3 injured in crash on Bay Bridge

WASHINGTON - Three people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge Friday evening.
Authorities say at around 6 p.m., two cars struck each other on the westbound span of the bridge. One of the vehicles in this collision then hit another vehicle.
Two people were airlifted to a shock trauma center in Baltimore. Another victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The westbound lanes of the bridge were temporarily shut down as a result of the accident.
Update -- Bay Bridge all lanes reopened westbd. If not moving, you should be soon. Off those phones and pay attention! Thx! #MdTraffic— MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 31, 2016