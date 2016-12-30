3 injured in crash on Bay Bridge

- Three people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge Friday evening.

Authorities say at around 6 p.m., two cars struck each other on the westbound span of the bridge. One of the vehicles in this collision then hit another vehicle.

Two people were airlifted to a shock trauma center in Baltimore. Another victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of the bridge were temporarily shut down as a result of the accident.