DC mother charged with murder of 1-month-old son

- D.C. police say a 26-year-old mother has been charged with murder of her infant son.

According to police, 1-month-old Christopher Antonio Conley Jr. was found unconscious on July 19 after D.C. Fire and EMS personnel responded to a Northeast D.C. residence. The infant was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries four days later.

Two weeks ago, the medical examiner’s office determined that the baby died from blunt neck and head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, police arrested the child's mother, Deana Debrow-Conley, in Philadelphia. After being held as a fugitive, Debrow-Conley was transported back to Washington D.C. by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force where she was charged with first-degree murder.