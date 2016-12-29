Man fatally shot in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George’s County police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in Capitol Heights Thursday night.
Police say officers found a man shot in the upper body as they responded to the 3900 block of Byers Street at around 8:45 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone w/info in this investigation call 1-866-411-TIPS. You don't have to reveal your identity. $$$ reward. pic.twitter.com/RkslEwomRK— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 30, 2016