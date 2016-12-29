Man fatally shot in Capitol Heights

(Photo: Prince George's County Police Department / @PGPDNews / Twitter)
(Photo: Prince George's County Police Department / @PGPDNews / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Dec 29 2016 10:10PM EST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 11:15PM EST

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George’s County police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in Capitol Heights Thursday night.

Police say officers found a man shot in the upper body as they responded to the 3900 block of Byers Street at around 8:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories