18-year-old arrested for attempted sexual assault of employee at DC hotel

- D.C. police have arrested an 18-year-old man for an attempted sexual assault of a female employee at a downtown D.C. hotel.

Ernesto Agustin Mendoza has been charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse while armed.

According to police, Mendoza was armed with a knife and attempted to force the victim to undress inside a room on the 11th floor of the Grand Hyatt Washington hotel in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 26.

Police say a violent struggle ensued as the suspect attempted to take off his pants. During the attack, the suspect grabbed the victim’s hair and even pulled it off the scalp. But the employee was able to escape the room and would contact police.

“It was a brazen attack,” said D.C. Police Capt. Chanel Dickerson in November. “The suspect entered through a side door of the hotel that was not shut properly and made his way to the guest floors inside of the hotel, pushed his way inside of a hotel room and attempted to sexually assault the victim.”