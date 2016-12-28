Suspect linked to at least 6 store robberies in Prince George's County

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver, newer-model Chrysler 300 (not actual vehicle)

Police are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for at least six store robberies in Maryland and another robbery in Virginia over the past week.

Prince George’s County police say the masked suspect armed with a weapon stole money and cigarettes from five 7-Eleven convenience stores. Cash was also taken during a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts store. There have been no injuries reported during these incidents.

The robberies took place on:

- Dec. 21, around 2 a.m. – 7-Eleven in the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham

- Dec. 21, around 2:45 a.m. – 7-Eleven in the 7400 block of Laurel Bowie Road in Bowie

- Dec. 21, around 9:40 p.m. – Dunkin' Donuts in the 4700 block of Allentown Road in Morningside

- Dec. 23, around 2:20 a.m. – 7-Eleven in the 10500 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville

- Dec. 24, around 4 a.m. – 7-Eleven in the 3400 block of Dallas Drive in Temple Hills

- Dec. 28, around 2:15 a.m. – 7-Eleven in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton

Alexandria police tweeted that this suspect also robbed a 7-Eleven store in the 500 block of John Carlyle Street Wednesday morning (Dec. 28).

Surveillance video of the Dunkin’ Donuts robbery shows the suspect entering the store and hopping over the counter with what appears to be a gun. A store employee is then seen opening the cash register for the suspect, who proceeds to take all of the cash. He even leaves the store with the cash tray from the register.

The suspect is described as an African-American male between 18 and 24 years old. He is believed to be around 5'6" tall and about 130 pounds. He has been seen wearing black Adidas pants and is armed with a black revolver-style handgun during these robberies.

Detectives believe the suspect is driving a silver, newer-model Chrysler 300 vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-772-4905. Anonymous tips can made by calling CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), by text to "PGPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.