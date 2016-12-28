Dozens of vehicles damaged at Greenbelt Metro station; 3 persons of interest sought

- Metro Transit Police are looking for three persons of interest that may have been involved in dozens of vehicles being damaged after they were parked overnight at the Greenbelt Metro station in Maryland.

Police said approximately four dozen vehicles had their windows broken. The destruction of property is believed to have happened possibly between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Wednesday before the station opened.

According to police, they have received no reports of any items stolen from the vehicles or any other damage to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-955-5000 or by text to MyMTPD.