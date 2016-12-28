Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: White's Ferry

It's the only ferry service that connect vehicles and people across the Potomac River.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Dec 28 2016 12:07PM EST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 09:58PM EST

The White's Ferry service in Dickerson, Maryland is the last of its kind. The service that carries automobiles, bicycles and people across the Potomac River was originally one of one-hundred similar cable ferry operations.

The actual ferry - which connects Whites Ferry Road in Montgomery County, Maryland with a road by the same name in Loudoun County, Virginia - is named for the confederate Civil War General, Jubal A. Early.

The ferry operators say every day is different and that the history surrounding the ferry makes them hope it will always be in service.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories