Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: White's Ferry [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: White’s Ferry Local News Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: White’s Ferry The White's Ferry service in Dickerson, Maryland is the last of its kind. The service that carries automobiles, bicycles and people across the Potomac River was originally one of one-hundred similar cable ferry operations.

The White's Ferry service in Dickerson, Maryland is the last of its kind. The service that carries automobiles, bicycles and people across the Potomac River was originally one of one-hundred similar cable ferry operations.

The actual ferry - which connects Whites Ferry Road in Montgomery County, Maryland with a road by the same name in Loudoun County, Virginia - is named for the confederate Civil War General, Jubal A. Early.

The ferry operators say every day is different and that the history surrounding the ferry makes them hope it will always be in service.