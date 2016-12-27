Family of DC man disputes he had knife when he was fatally shot by police

- A Northeast D.C. family is asking for justice after they say police body camera video shows their loved one was unarmed when he was fatally shot by a D.C. police officer on Christmas.

D.C. police responded to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police said 29-year-old Gerald Hall was armed with a knife, ignored an officer's verbal commands directing him to drop the weapon, and at least one officer discharged their service weapon striking him.

Police said Hall's knife was recovered on scene.

However, Hall’s family said they watched the body camera video of the incident on Tuesday and insists he did not have a knife contrary to what police said.

“That video showed nothing about him waving a knife,” said Hall’s mother. “They shot him dead. They told the girl, ‘Move, move, move out of the way.’ Pow, pow, pow after that. That was it … I don’t feel like my son deserved [any] of this.”

The family is planning a vigil for their son at the shooting scene on Friday at 7 p.m.

Hall leaves behind four children. According to his family, Hall was a 5-year Navy veteran and worked as an electrician. He would have turned 30 years old on Dec. 29.

One officer has been placed on routine administrative leave, according to police.

FOX 5 reached out to D.C. police about the family’s claim, but have not received a response as of Tuesday night.