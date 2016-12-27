Suspect in local actress murder previously ordered to have GPS monitor

- A Maryland man has been charged with the murder of a D.C. yoga instructor and actress. Police found Tricia McCauley dead inside her car early Tuesday morning in the District after she went missing on Christmas Day.

Adrian Duane Johnson was arrested when police located him after a resident spotted him in McCauley’s car.

According to the the medical examiner's office, the 46-year-old woman was strangled to death. According to sources, she also appears to have been sexually assaulted as well.

Police said Johnson is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, but court records also show that he has recently resided at multiple D.C. addresses. He also has a long criminal record that dates back to 2011 and it is filled with shoplifting incidents, a majority of which Johnson pleaded guilty.

But five days before McCauley went missing, Johnson went before a judge yet again on theft charges. A judge finally ordered Johnson to enroll in GPS monitoring. He was supposed to show up the next morning, but there is no record that ever happened.

Instead, the day after Christmas, Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Johnson once again stole from a CVS store while already in possession of McCauley’s car just hours after the local actress, herbalist and yoga teacher was reported missing. Newsham said Johnson assaulted store employees as well.

In previous cases, the court had requested Johnson to undergo multiple mental health screenings to determine his competence. He was also ordered to attend drug rehabilitation several times.

In the most recent theft case just days before McCauley’s murder, the court not only expected Johnson to wear a GPS monitor, but he was also scheduled to appear before a judge again next week.