Metro to install WiFi at all underground stations

- Metro said it is planning to expand public WiFi access for passengers by installing it at all underground stations.

Metro announced Tuesday that General Manager Paul Wiedefeld has approved a plan that will begin the expansion in the summer of 2017. Metro expects 60 percent of the underground stations to have WiFi access by the end of 2017 and the remaining stations will be online by 2018.

A detailed schedule of the work by station will be available early next year, Metro said.

Currently, there are six stations – Union Station, Judiciary Square, Gallery Place, Metro Center, Archives and L’Enfant Plaza – that were being tested with WiFi access as part of a pilot program.