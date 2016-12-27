Medical examiner: Fairfax County homicide victims died from gunshot wounds

- A man and woman found dead less than two miles apart last week in Fairfax County both died from gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

Police said 22-year-old Henok Yohannes was found dead inside his home in Springfield last Thursday night. Yohannes died after suffering gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The following morning, a homeowner in Burke contacted police after finding 22-year-old Kedest Simeneh suffering from upper body trauma in their yard leaning against a tree while not appearing to be moving. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene after they arrived. Simeneh died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Fairfax County police said both deaths have been ruled as homicide. They also said they are possibly linked and do not appear random. However, they have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

A police spokesperson told FOX 5 on Tuesday that they are still very early in their investigation and detectives are still following up on leads.