Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: Musician for the people Local News Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: Musician for the people Washington D.C. is a very diverse city and people from all different walks of life reside, visit or work here in the nation’s capital. FOX 5 Photojournalist Steve Williams encountered a cello player performing nearby Nationals Park in Southeast D.C., the home ballpark of the city’s baseball team.

“I came out here today to do a little bit of a music outreach,” the cello player told us.

He can be seen performing all around Washington D.C.

“I play cello around the city at different events,” he said. “I also hit up different Metro stops.”

He finds great joy in playing in front of others on the streets of Washington.

“What I see in D.C. whenever I’m out here playing, I see a lot of love, I see a lot of support, I see a lot of people who are able to come together despite adversities that are going on in the world right now and we have a great city for that,” he said.

The money that this talented cello player receives from passersby on this day will help others in need.

“There are a lot of people who do walk around in D.C. and may not necessarily have the funds or the time to stop and be able to give back to somebody," he said. "So that is where we come into play. We consider ourselves a musician for the people.”

He said he is also grateful "because the city allows me to take this change and go meet people who may be less fortunate than myself and that allows me to be able to help them out, whether it's to get food for that evening or just make sure that they can go get the toiletries they need to be able to keep up with the things that we keep up with on an everyday living. So that is what I do when I come out here.”