Beyond The Lens - Day in the DMV: The beauty of Washington DC

In 1999, the population in the District of Columbia was about 570,000. In 2015, it was up to 672,000. This is city of hustle and bustle and it is only getting bigger.

“Always something going on," said one female resident. "It’s always booming and busting. It’s always busy, but it's fun.”

It can be tough to get around the nation’s capital, but when you do, it can be quite worth it.

“I just stop sometimes and appreciate the beauty, the art, the architecture – everything," she said.

From the monuments, the museums, the traffic, street performers and the people, Washington D.C. is a very unique city.

“I love coming through the [National] Mall," said another resident named Donna. "I love seeing the monuments. And there is an excitement about that. When you stop and think, you get blasé. But when you stop and think – I'm in D.C. I'm in the capital of the country and one of the most important cities in the world. Look at what is all around me and that will kind of pick me up and get me going.”

She added, “I love being in this city. I've been doing this almost 30 years now coming to work. There are times when I forget, and you have got to stop and look around and see it again, and the excitement comes back.”