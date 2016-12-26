Va. man walking to gas station after running out of gas struck, killed along I-95

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man was fatally hit by tractor trailer while walking along Interstate 95 after running out of gas.

Police say three people were traveling south on Interstate 95 early Monday when their Honda CRV ran out of gas in Prince William County. They pulled over near Route 123 and called 911. Police say they didn't want to pay for a wrecker and set off for a gas station on foot.

About a half mile south, police say one man was hit by a southbound tractor-trailer. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Isaac Salgado of Lorton. Police say the other two people with him weren't hurt.

Police are investigating the crash.