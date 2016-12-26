Police: Man found dead inside Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurant in Va. Local News Police: Man found dead inside Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant in Va. Arlington County police are investigating the death of a man found inside a bathroom at a Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Crystal City.

Police said a cleaning crew discovered the victim just before 2 p.m. Monday at the restaurant located on the 11th floor of the building in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive.

The victim was not an employee, according to police. The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Police shut down access to the building on Monday for the investigation. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but police said they are investigating the incident as an unattended death and the death does not appear suspicious. Police later cleared the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

