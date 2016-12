- A 58-year-old woman has died after a car crashed into a tree in Laurel.

The accident happened Monday in the 7400 block of Summerwind Circle just before 1 p.m.

There were two victims inside the vehicle and they were taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center. City officials say the passenger, Sunya Smith of Baltimore, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The 31-year-old driver is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.