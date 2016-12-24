School choir director sentenced for child sex abuse

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A former middle-school choir director has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for repeatedly raping a female student over a period of more than two years.

The Delaware Attorney General's office announced Friday that 44-year-old Gary Smith of Newark was sentenced recently after pleading guilty in September.

Prosecutors say that while working at H.B. DuPont School in Hockessin, Smith repeatedly engaged in sex acts with a student starting in 2010, when she was 13.

Smith pleaded guilty to sexual abuse by a person in position of trust, authority or supervision and two counts of fourth-degree rape. He had been charged with 27 counts of rape, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and sexual solicitation of a child.