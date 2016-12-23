Man killed, another hurt after stolen car pursued by DC police crashes into other vehicles

- Police said a person has died Friday night after a suspected stolen car that officers were pursuing became involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Northeast D.C.

“Officers recognized a vehicle that had earlier in the week had been taken in a robbery,” said Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. “They got behind the vehicle and they activated their emergency equipment. The vehicle fled from them. They lost sight of the vehicle and as they were coming down the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, they found three vehicles that had been involved in a traffic crash.”

A man driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers arrested a juvenile male who was in the vehicle that started the police pursuit, Newsham said.

The police pursuit began at around 7:20 p.m.

The westbound lanes of Benning Road at East Capitol Street were blocked off Friday night for the police investigation.