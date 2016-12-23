Person shot in Falls Church

- Fairfax County police say a person has been hospitalized after a shooting in a neighborhood near Falls Church High School.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 7500 block of Marc Drive.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition after suffering trauma to the upper body, but their condition was later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male suspect who was wearing all black and was last seen running towards Falls Church High School.

Detectives do not believe this shooting is related to two other homicides that happened in Springfield and Burke over the previous 24 hours.