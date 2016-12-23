Vehicle in Anacostia River near Sousa Bridge

- Authorities in D.C. are working to remove a vehicle submerged in the Anacostia River Friday afternoon.

The car was found along Anacostia Drive nearby the John Phillip Sousa Bridge.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, initial reports indicated that the SUV was unoccupied.

Update SUV in water on Anacostia Dr. SE. Perimeter search negative. No victims located. Most of our units will clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/e6z1gK6dYg — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 23, 2016

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.