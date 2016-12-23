Vehicle in Anacostia River near Sousa Bridge

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Dec 23 2016 03:23PM EST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 07:23PM EST

WASHINGTON - Authorities in D.C. are working to remove a vehicle submerged in the Anacostia River Friday afternoon.

The car was found along Anacostia Drive nearby the John Phillip Sousa Bridge.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, initial reports indicated that the SUV was unoccupied.

