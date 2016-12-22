Police searching for 2 suspects caught on camera in daytime apartment burglary Local News Police searching for 2 suspects caught on camera in daytime apartment burglary Leonard Knight kept noticing things going missing from his Bladensburg apartment. He decided to get a home surveillance camera in hopes of figuring why his belongings kept disappearing. What was captured on his camera confirmed his suspicions – burglars were sneaking into his apartment.

- Leonard Knight kept noticing things going missing from his Bladensburg apartment.

“The first thing that went missing was $150 in cash,” said Knight. “The second time, it was a pair of UGG boots. Somewhere along the lines, one of my tablets went missing as well.”

He decided to get a home surveillance camera in hopes of figuring why his belongings kept disappearing. What was captured on his camera on Wednesday afternoon confirmed his suspicions – burglars were sneaking into his apartment.

In the security video, a suspect walks in, makes a quick check to make sure no one was home, and then goes on to scope out the apartment. A second suspect in a hooded sweatshirt can be seen in a mirror standing at the front door outside of the apartment as a lookout.

While the suspects are seen in perfect view of the recording camera, they finally realize they have been caught in the act. One of the suspects tries to hide his face with his hoodie as he goes up to disconnect the camera from its wiring.

“The less fortunate among us, they are getting more desperate, especially during the holiday season,” said Knight. “So people have to protect their things.”

He added, “It’s not right. People work hard to get what they have.”

The surveillance camera was recording to the victim’s cloud and it alerted Knight on his cellphone. He then called police.

Bladensburg police say one of the suspects appears to be a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front along, dark sweatpants and Crocs footwear with white socks.

The other suspect is described to be approximately 14 to 17 years old wearing a blue hooded style sweatshirt with the words "ITALIA" on the front in white lettering. That suspect was also wearing dark-colored pants and white shoes with either orange writing or an orange symbol located on the sides of the shoes.