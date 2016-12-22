Uber, Lyft drivers in Maryland will not have to submit fingerprints for background checks Local News Uber, Lyft drivers in Maryland will not have to submit fingerprints for background checks Uber and Lyft drivers in Maryland won't have to submit their fingerprints for background checks after the ride-hailing companies complained about the proposal.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Uber and Lyft drivers in Maryland won't have to submit their fingerprints for background checks after the ride-hailing companies complained about the proposal.

The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Thursday that it has approved an alternative background check process for Uber and Lyft drivers. Uber had threatened to stop operating in the state if fingerprints were required.

Both companies argued that the commercial background checks they use are more accurate and comprehensive.

In its order, the PSC noted that the companies' background checks include extensive efforts to identify criminal history. The commission also says the checks are supplemented by ongoing safety protocols and updates and include unique methods of authenticating the identity of drivers.