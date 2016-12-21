Montgomery Co. police investigating home invasion robbery in Brookeville Local News Montgomery Co. police investigating home invasion robbery in Brookeville Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the Brookeville section of the county.

Police say they received a call about the robbery from a 21-year-old woman inside a home on Georgia Avenue nearby New Hampshire Avenue just before noon Wednesday. She was not injured.

Montgomery County police were seen at the scene for several hours as detectives investigated the scene.

According to FOX 5’s Paul Wagner, an all-points bulletin put out by Montgomery County police said a man with a handgun entered the house, stole a firearm and left the home in a white sedan.

Neighbors who FOX 5 spoke with said they did not see or hear anything. They also told us they don't know the people who live in the home, with one neighbor saying that there has been a lot of turnover at the house.