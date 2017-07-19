UPS driver adopts loveable dog after owner dies

You never know who you’ll cross paths with on any given day -- or every day for that matter.

Katie Newhouser has been a UPS driver for 15 years, and she’s made two very special friends along her regular route. A woman named Tina and her loving pit bull Leo

According to People.com, they formed a unique bond. Newhouser told pupjournal.com, “He would hear my truck come into the condo complex and start barking and scratching at the door to come down to the truck. He would love to come into the truck and go into the back to look around.”

But then Tina unexpectedly passed away. Tina’s son is in the Marines, and couldn’t keep Leo -- so Newhouser offered to foster him temporarily. Leo missed Tina so much that he would whine at night before he fell asleep, but he also had a lot of love to help him deal with the loss of his mom.

It didn’t take long for them to see it would be his new forever home -- especially when he made friends with Newhouser’s other three dogs.

She said, “It was probably confusing for him at first, [but] he has adapted well. He and his brother Moose are inseparable. Bailey, his sister, has taken a while to come around, [but] they actually play now … once Leo was introduced into the house, the whole vibe changed.”

Who says dogs don’t like delivery people?

Watch the video to see how these two became BFFs.