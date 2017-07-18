Google Reveals What We Lie About the Most

Google was built for the user to find information about the world. However, what we search for on Google gives the world a lot of insight into ourselves.

And it turns out we all have a dirty little secret: We ask Google weird questions, and we lie a lot. Especially about sex!

A 2002 study by Robert Feldman of the University of Massachusetts, found that on average, people told two to three lies in a ten-minute conversation.

So what happens when people fill out surveys, anonymously and unwatched in the privacy of their own home? People get honest. Big data has made surprising revelations about hot button topics like human sexuality.

For example: "Is my husband gay" is significantly more likely to be typed in to a Google search than is my husband “cheating,” “an alcoholic” or “depressed.” Another surprising find was that men are just as likely to withhold sex as women. Who knew!? The number one relationship search complaint women had by a large margin was “My boyfriend won’t have sex with me.” Looks like women aren’t the only ones who aren’t always in the mood.

The biggest revelation with big data might be that Americans simply are not having as much sex as they claim to be. Also, 11 percent of women ages 15 to 44 say they get busy regularly, but don't use protection. Scientists say that technically, 10 percent of them would get pregnant a month. Given that only one in 113 women of childbearing age gets pregnant in the US... the numbers just don't add up. While American culture seems sex-obsessed, it looks like they would rather rather fib than admit they’re on dry spell.

Leave it to Google to reveal that Americans won’t fess up.