Baseball star inspires with play and overcoming speech disorder

To most, Major League Baseball’s 88th All-Star game was just another game. However, for kids involved with SAY, The Stuttering Association for The Young, they were focused on their hero and spokesperson -- George Springer of the Houston Astros.

More than 70 million people stutter, including 5 percent of all young children, and face unimaginable fear and ridicule. Like many of the kids in SAY, Springer grew up with a severe stutter. So when FOX asked him to do an in-game interview while he played left field, Springer didn’t hesitate to show what he has overcome.

Springer spoke with SB Nation Radio’s Dolores A. Lozano after the game about the in-game interview. Springer said, “I can’t spread a message to kids and adults if I’m not willing to put myself out there. I understand—I’m going to stutter. I don’t care. It is what it is. It’s not going stop me from talking or having fun.”

Springer impressed his teammates too. Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel told mlb.com, "One of the main things about him is his character. He has had to overcome this. This is what he had to do. We all admire that. That's the sign of a real man."

Watch the video to see how Springer inspires on and off the field.