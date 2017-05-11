Prom dreams come true for teen with life-threatening disorder FOX Content Hub Prom dreams come true for teen with life-threatening disorder High school freshman Sara Brewster has a rare, life-threatening disorder called HHT that can cause hemorrhaging and affects several of her organs.

This means the 16-year-old makes frequent trips to the Dallas Children’s Medical Center for treatment. And spending so much time in the hospital means she’s missed out on many teenage rites of passage. But prom isn’t going to be one of them.

Sara was asked to the dance this year, so the Child’s Life at Children’s Hospital and Terry Costa Gowns made sure she would be going and feeling on top of the world. She went from hospital gown to ball gown within an hour, looking for the perfect dress.

Thanks to a community of people who care, this time having an illness doesn’t mean missing out and Sara enjoyed the dance of a lifetime.

Being in the hospital for extended periods is not easy. If you’d like to donate, contact your local children’s hospital to find out what they need. Even a toy or a game can make an incredible impact on someone’s life.

For more information on HHT, go to www.curehht.org.