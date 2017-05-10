Baseball player who lost mom to cancer makes game-winning hit

Posted:May 10 2017 02:13PM EDT

Updated:May 10 2017 02:16PM EDT

SAN DIEGO -

University of San Diego outfielder Chris McCready had just lost his mother to ovarian cancer.

But the night before her funeral, The Toreros had a game. 

McCready hadn’t been to the plate in 17 days and was hitting .160. Translation: the odds weren’t in his favor. 

But with two outs in the ninth inning, a runner on base, and his team down by one, McCready was up to bat.

He said "Everything that had happened in the past week took the fear out of me. I really didn't have anything to lose and I had everything to gain in that moment. I just had a feeling my mom was going to do something special in that at-bat.”

 

Then Chris McCready pointed to the sky, took his pitch and hit a fastball right out of the park. His team won the game. It was an unforgettable moment that he’ll always cherish. 

 

