What Mother's Day means for pet owners

It’s time to address that age-old question: “Do dog moms count on Mother’s Day?”

People can disagree, but if you’re asking Fido or Sparky, the answer is a resounding, “Yes!”

Here are the top three ways to celebrate Mother’s Day as a dog mom.

1. Take that pooch out for a special walk. There’s no better way to celebrate than enjoying your dog in his or her natural habitat.

2. Treat yourself. You know there’s a leash that would make your walks more enjoyable. Or maybe you just need a good foot massage after that walk.

3. This last one is for those of you that know a dog mom. Help the dog express his or her appreciation. Slip a Mother’s Day card under your friend's door.

Oh, and don’t forget to sign it with a paw!