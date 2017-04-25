Atlanta Falcons' Momahed Sanu shared a touching letter from a family FOX Content Hub Atlanta Falcons’ Momahed Sanu shared a touching letter from a family Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was flying to his alma mater, Rutgers, completely unaware there was a boy sitting behind him, watching his every move.

Sanu was handed this note before he left the plane.

“Hi! You don’t know us but we wanted to thank you. Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you. He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with your snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10 but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in Connecticut. You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud! Thank you and best of luck!

The family that sat behind you”

Sanu tweeted a picture of the note and said, “This definitely put a smile on my face. the little things.”

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

If you are curious, Sanu says he ordered a banana and a cranapple drink.

Sanu is heading into the second year of a five-year, $32.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons tweeted, “A role model both on and off the field. Proud to have this guy on our team.”

A role model both on and off the field. Proud to have this guy on our team. https://t.co/hwgasWszX6 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 22, 2017

It’s a reminder that doing the right thing matters- even when you think no one’s watching.