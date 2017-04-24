Gaming community rallies around bullied disabled player FOX Content Hub Gaming community rallies around bullied disabled player First person shooters can be brutal. If not the carnage on screen, then the trash talk and bullying that can occur behind the controllers. Recently 17-year-old Adam "Lo0p" Bahriz was playing the video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive when he encountered some pretty bad guys. They weren't the terrorists featured in the game -- it was his own team.

Adam has a rare genetic disease called HSAN Type 2 which basically means he can’t feel pain like others do. This has led to him losing half his nose, most of his teeth, and being legally deaf and blind. Despite the disadvantages and having to play with his face inches from the screen, Adam is a highly ranked player. According to Gamerevolution.com, he has achieved the rank “Legendary Eagle,” a rank achieved by only nine percent of the community -- ever.

Communication is important in Counter-Strike and other team-based games, so Adam let his teammates know of his situation before a match started. He used the same preset message he’s always used:

“sup guys I got a lot of teeth removed due to a genetic disease so I can't speak that properly, I can still call but be nice.”

But upon talking he was instantly called names, muted, and eventually kicked out of the game. Not because he played poorly (he was the second best player on the team), but because he was different.

During his livestream on Twitch, he was seen choking back the tears as he played through six rounds with the bullies before they officially gave him the boot.

A Twitch user posted the clips online to show how poorly Adam was treated. Soon, casual gamers and professional players who were incensed by the incident came to Adam’s aid.

If Lo0p has a Twitter can someone link me? I'm trying to game with him. — Jordan Gilbert (C9) (@n0thing) April 17, 2017

According to Mashable, thousands of viewers tuned in to watch him play with the pros during a 15-hour stream, and donated over $6,000 to help pay for dentures and upcoming surgeries.

this is literally the best day of my life. — Adam Bahriz (@AB_LOOP) April 17, 2017

The bullets in a first person shooter may be virtual, but the bullying is real. Fortunately, gamers like Adam have an entire army looking out for them.

Watch the video to see the the Counter Strike community counter bullying.