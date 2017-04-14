How to break up with someone using Spotify

Posted:Apr 14 2017 02:31AM EDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 02:33AM EDT

LOS ANGELES -

If you’re going to dump your ex, don’t do it over over Facebook or text. Show your former significant other some dignity and dump them over Spotify instead. That’s what BYU student Kristen Titus ended it with Wyatt Hall. She created a playlist and the titles conveyed a clear message. “I Am.” “Kinda Lovin.” “Someone else.”

And we found out the best way possible. Through her sister’s Twitter account: 

Ouch, rough. Looks like Wyatt won’t be seeing Kristen anymore. 

Hopefully he took it well and didn’t respond with that one Cee-Lo Green song.

