Incredible teen accepted to eight Ivy League schools

Ifeoma White-Thorpe has a tough decision coming up. Which Ivy League school should she attend?

That’s because Ifeoma has been accepted to all of them...oh and Stanford too, for good measure.

What kind of credentials does it take to get into these schools? Ifeoma has some impressive accomplishments. She aced her AP classes, was president of student government, and won the National Liberty Museum Selma Speech Essay Contest-- as a high school sophomore.

Ifeoma’s poem was selected from 800 other applicants to take the award.

In part she wrote "In order to advance my rights, I will continue to dismiss the stereotypes of the black female and assist in creating a new mold in which we are viewed as atypical of what we once were. I will be outstanding.”

That’s an understatement.

Now even though Ifeoma’s great at writing, she primarily wants to study biology. And as far as which school she’ll will attend, Ifeoma’s waiting to see which school will offer the most financial aid.

Way to leverage Ifeoma! Looks like you’d do alright in the business school, too.