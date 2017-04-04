Braille menu makes teenager's meal FOX Content Hub Braille menu makes teenager’s meal When you go to a restaurant, it's assumed you'll get a menu. How else are you to decide what to eat? What looks good? What's healthy? What sounds decadent? What kind of cheese? Salad or fries? This simple culinary guide is one of the many things a lot of us take for granted, but it was able to make an Ohio teenager's night.

Annalicia Herrera has never seen a menu. That’s because the 18-year-old was born blind. But that all changed when she went to a Red Robin restaurant for dinner with her grandmother, her sister Alyssa, and her brother Arthur.

When the host returned with menus, she had one in braille for Annalicia. It was her first time exploring a menu on her own, and her 16-year-old sister, Alyssa, shared the special moment on her Twitter.

My sister has been in this world for 18 yrs and today is the first time she has been offered a menu at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/Yve18jhw8k — Alyssa (@alyssaherrera33) March 27, 2017

Normally, Annalicia only orders chicken fingers and fries because she likes them and they’re usually available at most restaurants. This night was different, however, and landed on a different option -- A chicken teriyaki burger.

“Honestly, it was the best sandwich I’ve ever had,” she told The Huffington Post.

After the story went viral, Red Robin reached out to Alyssa on Twitter and gave her a $50 gift card to enjoy with Annalicia.

Happy 18th birthday to my big sis❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/h6Nr3ujKKy — Alyssa (@alyssaherrera33) April 1, 2017

“Growing up having a blind older sister is hard,” Alyssa said. “She gets mad quite often because she can’t do much of what we can do, and with Red Robin having a menu in braille and offering it to her meant a lot to all of us.”

