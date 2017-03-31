Boy gives grieving Wisconsin police department his most prized possession FOX Content Hub Boy gives grieving Wisconsin police department his most prized possession When Wausau Police Department Detective Jason Weiland died in the line of duty, his death shook the entire Wisconsin police community.

His passing prompted an emotional outpouring of support from around the state, including from Brady Duke, a 7-year-old boy who penned a Facebook post to the grieving Wausau police department.

12 miles away from Weiland’s Everest Metropolitan Police Department, the Wausau Police Department were shown incredible compassion by 7-year-old Brady Duke, and posted his letter on their Facebook page.

“Dear officers, thank you for serving our community,” he wrote. “You keep my family and I safe. I am so sorry that one of your police brothers died. How can I help?”

Along with the note was his most prized possession: a Nintendo Wii video game system. He even loaded it with all his favorite games. As a token of their appreciation, Wausau police invited him into the station to play one-on-one. They also surprised him with an Xbox 360 so he can continue gaming.

Wausau police took to Facebook to express their appreciation.

‘"Brady's example is one we can all follow,” the department posted. “Thank you Brady for your love and compassion and thank you for setting the example for others in our community at a young age of 7."

The video games have been a welcome diversion for officers, but most important of all, Brady showed them that he has their back. Who says video games rot your brain? Watch the video to see Brady’s gaming gift.