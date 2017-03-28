Romeo and Juliet back together again

Romeo and Juliet are alive and well in the 21st century and they’re making waves across the Internet.

These sweet babies are the stars of the cutest Shakespearean photoshoot we've ever seen. 

They were born a few hours apart at Coastal Carolina Hospital in South Carolina, unbeknownst to both sets of parents. 

When everyone found out and the news went viral, the Cassie Clayshulte Photography studio couldn’t pass up the opportunity for a themed photoshoot. 

The images are celebration of great literature, destiny, and, of course, the preciousness of the two newborns.

