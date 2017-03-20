Teen wins lottery, gives it to parents

Parents, when the last time your kids did something really nice?
One Michigan teenager just won $500,000 on an instant lottery game and he’s giving most of it away -- to his parents.
This incredible 19-year-old wishes to remain anonymous, but he told lottery officials: "My parents have done so much for my sister and me. Helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine."
Of course, the generous young man is keeping $5,000 for himself, which he’s planning to invest. These are really mature decisions for anyone who’s just won half a million dollars, let alone someone fresh out of high school.
It sounds like his parents are truly the lucky ones. Not because they’re getting the winnings, but because they’ve got a really great kid.