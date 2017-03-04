Dishwasher promoted to owner of renowned restaurant FOX Content Hub Dishwasher promoted to owner of renowned restaurant Could you imagine one of the world's best restaurants promoting a dishwasher to partner? Well you don't need to imagine it because that just happened.

Could you imagine one of the world’s best restaurants promoting a dishwasher to partner? Well you don’t need to imagine it because that just happened.

Ali Sonko was a Gambian farmer before emigrating to Denmark nearly 35 years ago. He’s been working at Noma’s kitchen since it opened in the early 2000s.

And Noma’s has been a hit. Restaurant Magazine named it the best in the world three years in a row and it has two Michelin stars. Owner René Redzepi has decided to promote two 2 of his managers and Ali to company owners.

It’s unusual, to say the least to promote a dishwasher to partner. But Redzepi told the Danish newspaper Berlingske that Ali is “the heart and soul of Noma... I don’t think people appreciate what it means to have a person like Ali in the house... He is all smiles, no matter how his 12 children fare.”

Bottom line here for employees, no matter what you do, do your best with a smile on your face. You never know who could make you partner.