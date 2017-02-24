Rock band KISS is now selling an empty bag of "air guitar strings" for $4 FOX Content Hub Rock band KISS is now selling an empty bag of “air guitar strings” for $4 The rock band KISS is selling a package of air guitar strings for $3.99. Yes, an empty plastic bag for $4.00.

The rock band KISS is selling a package of air guitar strings for $3.99. Yes, an empty plastic bag for $4.00.

Metalsucks.net has this description for the product: “These strings are precision manufactured to the highest standards and most exacting specifications to ensure consistency, optimum performance, and long life. KISS Air Guitar Strings are made from nothing wrapped around more nothing, with specially tempered nothing-plated high carbon nothing, producing a well balanced tone for your air guitar… And best of all, they’re only four bucks for a pack of none! WHAT AN AMAZING VALUE!!! That’s a great use of four dollars and is definitely not just throwing your money away.”

Not to give KISS any legitimacy in this obvious cash-grab, but there really are Air Guitar World Championships.

In 2016, 8,000 fans watched live as American, Matt “Airistotle” Burns won the gold medal.

Jimmy Fallon even has a segment on The Tonight Show where he battles celebrities at air guitar.

Here’s Michael Fassbender:

KISS is notorious for selling almost anything with their logo on it. They sell KISS wine and even KISS caskets.

If you need a gag gift, you can buy these imaginary guitar strings at the KISS themed attraction at the Monster Mini Golf at The Rio in Las Vegas. Or you can buy my authentic Kurt Cobain air guitar for $1000. He even autographed it. Email me!