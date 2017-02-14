A woman who won more than a million dollars is suing the lottery for ruining her life FOX Content Hub A woman who won more than a million dollars is suing the lottery for ruining her life 21 year-old Jane Park is suing the lottery, because she claims winning it ruined her life. Four years ago, when she was 17, Park won roughly 1.4 million dollars.

“It’s scary how different my life is from my friends’. When they say they’re stressed about the money they mean their wages are s---,” she said. “There’s no one in the same boat as me, no one who really understands. I feel like I’m a 40-year-old.”

That sounds tough.

She said she only gets to go on about 4 vacations a year because her friends are too broke, and there’s one luxury vacation spot she won’t be going back to.

“In the Maldives, you can’t go and get absolutely hammered and crawl back to your water bungalow. It was more older, honeymooney.”

Don’t you hate that?

Park, who owns two houses and a purple Range Rover, told the Sunday People, “I wish I had no money most days.”

That said, she flaunts her wealth on her Instagram account.

“People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.’ But they don’t realize the extent of my stress. I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?”

If she wins her lawsuit, she plans to donate these winnings to charity. But not the lottery winnings - that money she’s reluctantly keeping.