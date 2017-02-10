Man sews ‘Belle' dress for epic ‘Beauty and the Beast' wedding proposal FOX Content Hub Man sews ‘Belle’ dress for epic ‘Beauty and the Beast’ wedding proposal Joel Lynch was dating a young woman named Cara, who loved Belle from Beauty and The Beast. When he decided to propose, he wanted to make sure it was a moment she would never forget.

And he did.

Even though he didn’t know how to sew, Joel got a cheap sewing machine and taught himself. His goal: to recreate Belle’s gold dress for Cara to wear.

Joel posted pictures of the whole story to Imgur.

Joel told Huffington Post he was sewing 14 hours a day to try and get the dress just right, and he finished it just 30 minutes before Cara arrived from out of state.

The character, Belle, loves books, so Joel brought Cara to the Iowa State Library. Joel’s sister went ahead of them and staged the dress in a room off the library.

“When I opened the door to the side room, she saw the dress and, as you might expect, burst into tears,” Joel said.

The dress fit perfectly. Joel and Cara danced to ”Tale As Old As Time” in the library. And then the big moment came: Joel proposed.

She obviously said yes. C’mon… he made her dress himself!

He’s the sweetest and most thoughtful Beast in the world. Congratulations to you both.

“Beauty and the Beast” starring Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen comes out on March 17, 2017. You know Joel and Cara will be there.